ACOMA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Salvation Army is stepping up to help the people of Acoma after a drawn-out water outage. The community has faced ongoing outages since its main water line failed two weeks ago.

They’ve had to contend with power issues as well. That’s left the schools closed along with some medical facilities.

The Salvation Army has now dispatched a team along with 80 food boxes to help the families there. They also worked with Midwest Foods to send a truckload of water, sports drinks, snacks, cereal, and hand sanitizer.

The group has been asked to help for about a month providing food to at least 270 children a day.