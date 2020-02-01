Salon worker accused of groping woman during pedicure

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs salon owner is accused of groping a customer.

The woman says she was getting a pedicure at the Elite Nail Salon on Wednesday when 46-year-old Tuong Ta started rubbing her upper thigh. She says he then grabbed her genitals and when she tried to leave, pulled her down until she fell back in the chair.

A criminal complaint states he admitted to groping the woman. He is now charged with false imprisonment and battery. Police did not say why he was not charged with criminal sexual contact. He has been released on his own recognizance.