NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens hit the picket lines Wednesday morning outside the Albuquerque Studios, bringing nationwide protests to New Mexico. In the picket for the SAG-AFTRA strike, members of the union, background actors and supporters hoisted signs in solidarity for better pay, higher residuals and protection against the use of artificial intelligence to replace performers.

According to the union, they asked for an 11% general increase in compensation to adjust from their previous contract, and to keep up with inflation. According to the Background Actors Association of New Mexico, studios want to offer a flat rate of $200 to own the performer’s image and use. According to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, they’ve offered more than $1 billion in wage increases, pension and health contributions and residual increases.