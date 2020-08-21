Sacred Wind Communications, Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico expand access to online learning

New Mexico

WATCH: Full interview with John Badal, CEO of Sacred Wind Communications

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With close to 23,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases across New Mexico, the virus presents a public health risk. As many across the state are seeking alternatives to a return to in-person learning, Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico and Sacred Wind Communications are working together to make online learning more accessible to students and families statewide.

John Badal, CEO of Sacred Wind Communications discusses how they are closing the digital gap and expanding access to online learning. Sacred Wind is providing internet access to eligible students and families with demonstrated financial needs who plan to enroll at NMDCA.

NMDCA is available tuition-free for students who live anywhere in the state and is a personalized learning experience in a full-time online setting. The program is currently enrolling students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

NMDCA is a program of Gallup-McKinley County Schools. For more information visit nmdca.k12.com.

