SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rust Movie Productions is challenging a nearly $140,000 fine from the state for alleged safety violations on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fired a deadly shot. The state Environment Department investigated the October shooting and concluded that the company was not following national gun safety standards on the set near Santa Fe.
Related Coverage
- Video released in Baldwin Rust movie-set shooting
- Rust shooting investigation files released by Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office
- Alec Baldwin’s attorney responds to New Mexico’s citation
- New Mexico fines ‘Rust’ production nearly $137K over Baldwin shooting
- Alec Baldwin shares message defending ‘Rust’ conditions
- Warrant reveals gun not thoroughly checked before movie set shooting; sheriff not ruling out charges
- Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint
- Halyna Hutchins: What we know about the cinematographer killed by prop gun
- Sheriff: Alec Baldwin discharged prop gun on movie set that killed 1, injured another
The state ordered the company to pay $136,793, the most allowed under state law. In a filing made public May 1, the movie production is challenging the ruling. Rust Movie Productions say misfires prior to the fatal shooting did not violate safety protocols and corrective action was taken.