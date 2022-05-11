SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rust Movie Productions is challenging a nearly $140,000 fine from the state for alleged safety violations on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fired a deadly shot. The state Environment Department investigated the October shooting and concluded that the company was not following national gun safety standards on the set near Santa Fe.

The state ordered the company to pay $136,793, the most allowed under state law. In a filing made public May 1, the movie production is challenging the ruling. Rust Movie Productions say misfires prior to the fatal shooting did not violate safety protocols and corrective action was taken.