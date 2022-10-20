NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Production on the movie “Rust” will begin in January more than a year after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins but it won’t be in New Mexico. As part of the settlement with Hutchins’ widower, both sides agreed to resume production 15 months after her death.

According to Rust Movie Production lawyer Melina Spadone, they don’t know where they will finish the movie. The goal is to complete the film and submit it for cinematography awards to pay tribute to Hutchins’ work.

There is still a criminal investigation into the shooting death of Hutchins in New Mexico. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office told News 13 that the case is being reviewed and finalized so it can be submitted to the district attorney. A date for that has not been set.