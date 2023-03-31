NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – David Halls, the first assistant director on set during the ‘Rust’ movie shooting, is pleading no contest to negligent use of a deadly weapon. Friday in court, Halls’ defense attorney asked the judge for a deferred sentence, while the state argued for a suspended sentence.

Halls was the assistant director and safety coordinator on the set of rust back in October of 2021. He was the last person to check the gun for live rounds before actor Alec Baldwin rehearsed a scene with it. Ultimately the firearm went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“He is kind of the last line of defense, so he needed to check and confirm that the rounds in the gun were actual dummy rounds,” Prosecutor Kari Morrissey said. A judge ended up agreeing with the state. Hall was given a suspended sentence and six months of unsupervised probation.

Under the plea agreement, Halls will have to testify in all hearings, trials or settings involving any defendants and co-defendants in the case.