‘Rust’ cast and crew speak out against rumors of poor working conditions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cast and crew on the New Mexico movie set where Alex Baldwin fired a deadly shot, are speaking out against claims the set was chaotic and unsafe. Around two dozen workers from the set of Rust released a letter saying they want to set the record straight. This was after it came to light that some workers had quit shortly before the October shooting, citing poor working conditions.

In the letter, the group acknowledges the walkout but says “the vast majority of us remained.” It goes on to say “we were enjoying our workplace. Those disgruntled few do not represent the views of all of us.”

The letter says the hours, wages, and expectations were fair, morale was high, and concludes by calling on the public to reserve judgment until the investigation is finished. The Santa Fe County District Attorney is still considering whether anyone will face charges.