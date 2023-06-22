SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The armorer in the “Rust” film shooting is facing a new charge. According to newly filed court documents, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also be charged with tampering with evidence, alleging she gave drugs to someone to prevent her from getting in trouble. She is already charged with involuntary manslaughter after a gun that was loaded with live ammunition fired on set killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

The court documents do not provide a specific narrative on what happened with the narcotics.

Since criminal charges were filed against Gutierrez-Reed, Actor Alec Baldwin and Assistant Director David Halls on January 31, 2023, the case has faced a series of different legal challenges. In April, Baldwin’s charges were formally dropped. However, Baldwin could still face charges if prosecutors choose to refile.