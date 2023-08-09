SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The armorer facing criminal charges in the deadly “Rust” movie set shooting waived her arraignment Wednesday and entered a written plea of not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors accused Hannah Gutierrez of negligence in her duties as the weapon expert on the New Mexico film set when a prop gun loaded with a real bullet was fired and killed cinematographer Haylena Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021. Actor-producer Alec Baldwin was handling the gun when it fired. Charges against Baldwin were dismissed earlier this year.

District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer set the trial dates of Dec. 6-15 in the State v. Hannah Gutierrez case, according to an email from New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts Spokesman Barry Massey.

Jury selection will begin in person on Dec. 5. More details about the trial are expected to be discussed on Oct. 26, according to court documents.