NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hannah Gutierrez, the armorer charged in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie set of ‘Rust,‘ made her first appearance in court Wednesday since prosecutors added an additional charge.

Gutierrez is facing a count of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Hutchins was killed and the director was wounded when a prop gun being handled by Alec Baldwin went off with a live bullet. Gutierrez is accused of negligently handling the gun, the amended criminal information now accuses her of handing drugs to someone else to avoid prosecution. Previous court documents suggest that she may have been hungover on the day of the incident.

Wednesday, the state requested that Gutierrez submit to random drug testing as part of her conditions for release, saying she has a drug problem. The defense says there were not aware of any evidence of that.

A judge sided with the defense, saying prosecutors ambushed the defense on that issue. Gutierrez’s next appearance is set for August 1.