NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A free fare bus route has been suspended in one northern New Mexico town as the company tries to work through a driver shortage, leaving some people without a way to get around.

“We serve North Central rural communities everywhere from Santa Fe up to Taos and Española and everywhere in between,” said Communications and Marketing Manager Rick L’Amie.

Since 2007, the Blue Bus has been operating in rural New Mexico to help people get around, serving about 10,000 square miles at no cost to the rider.

“We really fill a gap when people can’t get around. It might be that they need to get to the doctor’s office, the grocery store, [or] to work, so our service connects these communities,” explained L’Amie.

Right now, Blue Bus and the North Central Regional Transit District are suffering from a driver shortage, and Mora residents will no longer see the Blue Bus on their streets.

“We had a solo driver, driving that route for about four roundtrips a day,” stated L’Amie.

With that driver no longer working, the Blue Bus is scrambling to fill the position, but that’s not the only opening they’re trying to fill.

“We have a critical driver shortage. We’re probably down about 25 drivers to fulfill our full complement of drivers across the region,” said L’Amie.

If you’re interested in learning about employment with Blue Bus, click here.