NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are honoring the four first responders killed in a helicopter crash. The crash occurred back in July.

The victims of the crash were Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenant Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison, and Rescue Specialist Matthew King. In their honor, deputies are running four miles every four hours, which totals 48 hours. Deputies have also raised donation pledges for each leg they complete, and the money will be given to the families of the fallen officers and firefighter

“I just appreciate the community’s support, you know. I’s been nice to have that support from them after the crash, just reaching out to us and telling us that they are here for us and that they are praying for us. We appreciate that,” said Bernalillo County Deputy Sheriff’s Association President Ryan Zamora.

If you’d like to help, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.