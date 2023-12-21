NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state ethics commission has rejected an appeal from state treasurer Laura Montoya over misreporting campaign funds. The SEC previously determined Montoya had taken a $10,000 donation from one donor but reported it as coming from someone else.

In October, Montoya’s attorney said they would fight the ruling. After a hearing, the SEC upheld the ruling.

The funds were flagged by former state treasurer Tim Eichenburg, who says he also faces an ethics complaint Montoya filed. Montoya is also being fined $ 1,000.