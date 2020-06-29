Ruling in landmark New Mexico education case to be reconsidered

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico judge is set to reconsider the ruling in the landmark Yazzie Martinez education case. The ruling was handed down in 2018 and found the state had failed to provide children with a sufficient education as required by the state constitution.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking the case be dismissed saying the education system in the state “now is different” than when the ruling was handed down. On Monday, a state district court judge will consider whether to dismiss the case or to more aggressively enforce the ruling.

