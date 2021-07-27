Ruidoso recovering after recent flood damages river beds and bridges

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The village of Ruidoso called in the High Water Mark, an environmental consulting agency, to assess the damage on the river beds and bridges following the rains and flooding of the past month. The last big flood took place on July 6 and resulted in a build-up of debris in the waterway.

Phoebe Suina, the owner of High Water Mark LLC, had been called in to access what needs to be fixed and how and the damages, she says, range a great distance. “The damages that we are seeing as a result of the heavy monsoonal precipitation events in July is all the way from the boundary where the village of Ruidoso meets the Mescalero reservation,” Suina said.

Suina’s firm helps the village of Ruidoso in restoring any damaged riverbanks from flooding after heavy rains. It is still early in their analysis, so how much needs to be fixed and what it will cost is still unknown.

There was also an issue when trying to measure the flood, which caused damage to their equipment. “One of the things that happened as a result of this flood is that some of the stream gauges that are along the river got taken out they were damaged during the flood so we don’t have real good data at the boundaries.”

Suina is encouraging residents to take caution, that the monsoon season is not yet finished as the village is expecting rain for the upcoming week. “Be prepared so you know also have enough supplies if you know god forbid any large event that isolates them which is what happened for a couple of days during this recent July 6th event.”

The assessment is scheduled to take place until Friday but may change if the weather becomes severe enough.