RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Ruidoso Police Department is asking for help identifying a couple posing as repairmen to get inside of the homes of elderly residents.

They say they’ve stolen money, credit, and debit cards. The male suspect was accompanied by a heavy-set female between the ages of 40-50. If you have information about this couple, call the Ruidoso Police Department.