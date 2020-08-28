Ruidoso police officer charged for sending child pornography by email

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Ruidoso police officer faces charges for the transportation of child pornography. Forty-six-year-old Christopher Bryant, a detective for the Ruidoso Police Department, made his initial appearance in federal court Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, Bryant committed the offenses between August 13 and August 17 in Lincoln County, New Mexico. Bryant alleged found child pornography on the internet and took screenshots of three images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Bryant allegedly sent the images to himself by email.

Bryant is in custody and is set to return to court on Tuesday, September 1 for preliminary and detention hearings.

