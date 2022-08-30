RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Ruidoso Police say they investigated an alleged “kill list” at an elementary school there. Police say on Saturday they learned the school district was investigating an incident that led to the discovery of the list.

Monday morning, detectives interviewed school staff, a student and their family at White Mountain Elementary. They determined the safety of students or staff were not at risk. Parents were alerted about the incident after the weekend. No other details have been released.