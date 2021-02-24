Ruidoso police chief announces retirement

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Ruidoso Police chief is calling it a career. Police Chief Darren Hooker has announced that he will retire from the Ruidoso Police Department on March 31. A 22-year law enforcement veteran, Hooker has led the department since 2015. Hooker and his family plan to live in Ruidoso.

“Darren has been an integral part of our Village management team during his tenure here, and he has been a great leader for the Ruidoso Police department,” said Mayor Lynn Crawford in a news release. “We wish him well in his retirement.”