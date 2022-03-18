RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Ruidoso Police are reminding residents and tourists not to interact with wild horses. Officials have noticed more people approaching and feeding wild horses, which is not only dangerous but illegal.
Story continues below
- Trending: 13-year-old behind wheel in crash that killed 9
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 17 de Marzo 2022
- New Mexico: Community mourns loss of students, coach in bus crash
- Crime: Albuquerque gas station clerk fired after being shot in attempted robbery
Officials warn that animals could become easily spooked ad hurt people or themselves. Feeding wildlife is also against the city’s ordinance and can result in a fine up to $500 or 90 days in jail.