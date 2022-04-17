RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – As the McBride Fire rages on, people from all over are pitching in to lend a hand to those who are displaced. “We have to do something,” said Leslie Ann-Kitten, who was born and raised in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Her hometown is currently being plagued by wildfire.

“You woke up that morning and you left your house and you left your car and you never went back to it that night,” said Ann-Kitten. She currently lives in Texas but she and her family still have a cabin in Ruidoso, which is how she found out about the McBride Fire.

“Someone called me and told me they thought my house might be in the fire,” said Ann-Kitten.

For now, her cabin is safe. “It turns out it was just one street to the east of us,” said Ann-Kitten. Her concern wasn’t for her cabin but for the homes and people who live there year-round.

“We need to pray about this and so we were on that phone conversation and I said ‘well, I am going to just make a truckload up there of whatever I can,'” said Ann-Kitten.

So she jumped into action, organizing and collecting items to take to anyone being impacted by the fire. “I think we have an entire horse trailer ready to go at this point,” said Ann-Kitten. On Tuesday, she plans on taking the four or so hour drive from Lubbock to Ruidoso.

“We have three pallets of water, we are collecting Gatorade. If you have some minor items like non-perishable foods then we would love that,” said Ann-Kitten.

She knows this isn’t a “one and done” type of thing. The recovery process for the town could take months. “This isn’t something that is going to end when the fire is put out, there are hundreds of displaced people,” said Ann-Kitten.

No matter what, she will continue to help along the way. “We feel like we are a part of that community and we want that community to know that they are loved by us. We’re not just people that come up there for a day or two but we truly care about that community,” said Ann-Kitten.

Right now, everything that has been donated will be dropped off at a few local churches and police and fire departments in Ruidoso.