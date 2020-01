RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for an accused killer has hit a roadblock.

Police say Ricardo Soto killed his 2-year-old son in Ruidoso back in the summer of 2018 and fled to Mexico. He’s charged with intentional abuse of a child resulting in death.

But according to the Ruidoso News, Soto’s attorney is asking a judge to withdraw from the case. The reasoning is still unclear, but the originally-scheduled trial on January 28 may have to be moved back.