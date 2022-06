RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Trevor Hoyle will spend 25 years in prison for a 2021 murder. Court documents say Hoyle shot 42-year-old Nathaniel Chee and took off in a stolen truck. He was stopped hours later after a chase with police and crashing into a tree.

Earlier this week, Hoyle pled guilty to 2nd-degree murder and other charges. He was then sentenced to 25 years behind bars.