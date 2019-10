RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Feeding the wildlife in Ruidoso is now illegal.

On Tuesday, city council approved the ban. According to the Ruidoso News, the main goal is to protect the wildlife while finding solutions for population control.

Repeat offenders could face up to a $500 fine and 90 days in jail. People will still be allowed to have ornamental plants, vegetable gardens, and properly hung wildlife feeders.