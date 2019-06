RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new attraction in Ruidoso for those stopping in to visit. It’s called the “Wibit,” and officially debuted Wednesday at Grindstone Lake.

It features inflatable platforms, towers, slides, and bridges. The Wibit is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Daily passes to the lake cost $20, but there’s a season pass available for local residents.