RRPS responds to possible threat, student with airsoft gun at 2 separate middle schools

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- Friday, Rio Rancho Public Schools issued messages to parents from two separate middle schools after a possible threat was made at one school while a student brought an airsoft gun to another school.

Parents were notified of a student that brought an airsoft gun to Eagle Ridge Middle School on Friday. In a message sent to parents, the principal of the school, Catherine Rodriguez stated that “at no time was anyone threatened, however, this does not diminish the level of concern about a student bringing an airsoft gun to school”.

The message goes on to state that school officials do not believe the student had any intent to harm, although the matter has been dealt with and school officials are “taking it very seriously”. Officials remind parents to be diligent in ensuring students do not have access to weapons at home.

Due to privacy regulations, RRPS is unable to provide additional details including the student’s name or age.

Parents at Lincoln Middle School received a similar message as RRPS received a report of a possible threat at the school the same day. The district reports that immediate action was taken and that there was no danger to students or staff at the school.

The Rio Rancho Police Department was contacted and is currently working with RRPS Safety and Security regarding the threat. RRPS states that while they appreciate students who reported the threat, they take threats very seriously and will pursue disciplinary action even when incidents are intended as pranks.