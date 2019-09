RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police Department service dog “Diesel” was bitten while apprehending a suspect Thursday.

According to Rio Rancho’s Police Department’s Facebook, the suspect bit Diesel but didn’t break any skin. Diesel was taken to the veterinarian and cleared.

The Facebook post also says that Diesel is back on his normal patrol with Officer J. Hickerson.

In 2016, Diesel was hit by an impaired driver. This is a developing story, KRQE will have more at 10 p.m.