Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

RRPD remembers fallen officer Gregg Nigel Benner

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Fallen Rio Rancho Police Officer Gregg ‘Nigel’ Benner is being remembered this Memorial Day. Officer Benner was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Memorial Day in 2015. Monday, Rio Rancho Police say they’re remembering Benner’s ability to make people smile and his dedication to his family and profession.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss