RRPD remembers fallen officer Gregg Nigel Benner

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Fallen Rio Rancho Police Officer Gregg ‘Nigel’ Benner is being remembered this Memorial Day. Officer Benner was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Memorial Day in 2015. Monday, Rio Rancho Police say they’re remembering Benner’s ability to make people smile and his dedication to his family and profession.
