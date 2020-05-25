RRPD remembers fallen officer Gregg Nigel Benner

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - It's been a much quieter Memorial Day than usual, as Americans have to change the way they pay their respects to members who died while serving our country. A lot of people did go and pay their respects at the Santa Fe National Cemetery for Memorial Day. However, due to coronavirus concerns, the cemetery's normal Memorial Day ceremony was not open to the public.

"We prefer the type of ceremony we are accustomed to holding on Memorial Day, but the most important thing is we are joined together to honor those brave Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice and service to our country," a Santa Fe National Cemetery staffer said during Monday's Memorial Day service.