RRPD holds ‘Cone With a Cop’ event

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- People in Rio Rancho are feeling a little better after getting the chance to get to know their local officers all while enjoying a sweet treat.

Saturday, the police department held its Cone With a Cop event at Dairy Queen. Residents came out to ask questions or share their concerns about enforcement efforts in the city.

“By having these events, we have the opportunity to communicate to our community, find out what their concerns are so they could ask us questions to see how we respond to their concerns. So that to me, is the biggest benefit to these types of events,” said Sgt. Peter Roghan, Public Information Officer for the Rio Rancho Police Department.

The department also hosts similar Coffee With a Cop events.