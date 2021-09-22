Rio Rancho Public Library honored for keeping patrons in good standing

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Library is doing an especially good job of making sure people return what they borrow. Unique Management Services helps libraries around the country recover overdue books and other materials.

The company created an awards program to honor those who have done the best at getting their materials back. Rio Rancho Public Library received an honorable mention for recovering more than $87,000 worth of goods in the past year.