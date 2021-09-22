Rio Rancho Public Library honored for keeping patrons in good standing

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Library is doing an especially good job of making sure people return what they borrow. Unique Management Services helps libraries around the country recover overdue books and other materials.

Story continues below:

The company created an awards program to honor those who have done the best at getting their materials back. Rio Rancho Public Library received an honorable mention for recovering more than $87,000 worth of goods in the past year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES