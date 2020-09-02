Roswell’s UFO Museum reopens

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The UFO Museum has been closed for more than five months. As one of the biggest attractions in the town reopens, it just goes to show how much the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the economy of Roswell.

The UFO Museum finally reopened its doors Monday to visitors, after being closed for months. Visitors were happy they could go somewhere after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham eased restrictions to the public health order last week. Museum staff said while they were closed, they had a lot of people reach out and show support.

“Well thrilled actually and a lot of people have come here and said well, we’re gonna stop back, and they did stop back; a lot of people did stop back,” said Museum Spokesperson Beth Wiggins.

The museum said they are seeing more and more people visiting the museum since they reopened. “Our numbers have been kinda, I don’t know funny but you can probably average about 200 people per day,” said Wiggins.

Roswell’s economy took a hit from the start of the pandemic. There have been fewer people from the oil and gas industry coming through town. Also, the biggest event of the year, the UFO Festival, was canceled. Downtown shop owners say the opening of the UFO Museum is bringing more traffic to their stores.

“I didn’t know it was open. If it was open since Monday, I haven’t really seen a bigger influx of people. But then, I don’t think a lot of people know that it was open. I didn’t know it and I’m local here,” said Skip Cooke, a downtown store owner.

Cooke says he hopes more people come to Roswell and shop downtown. He has already closed one store since the pandemic started.

The museum says it’s open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. although it’s restricted to 25% capacity. Social distancing is required and staff is constantly cleaning the facility.

Related Content