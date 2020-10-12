Roswell’s Spring River Zoo searches for missing beaver

The Spring River Zoo in Roswell is asking residents to be on the lookout for a beaver who escaped over the weekend. (courtesy Spring River Zoo)

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Spring River Zoo is asking Roswell residents to be on the lookout for a beaver who went missing this weekend. The zoo said in a Facebook post that one of its beavers was discovered missing on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 11.

Zoo officials say the beaver had dug its way under multiple fences overnight. The Roswell Police Department, Animal Services, and the New Mexico Game & Fish Department have all been notified.

If anyone sees a beaver in the city or surrounding area, they are asked to keep an eye on it and immediately call Spring River Zoo Curator Andrea Cole at 575-626-1420. While the beaver is said to be relatively tame, the public is warned he does not like to be picked up and should not be chased.

The beaver is one of a pair of two-year-old brothers that arrived from the Pittsburgh Zoo in Pennsylvania.

