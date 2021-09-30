Roswell’s Solid Waste Department to introduce new tech for pick-ups

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell is going high-tech with its trash pick-up. they hope it will make them more efficient. The city’s Solid Waste Department is using a new GPS and GIS system that will be used in two-part of the department: the trash collection routes and the implementation of elevation standards in the new landfill cell.

“Were able to you know kind of dive into that endeavor and you know let’s provide consistent service for the entire city of Roswell and that;s what we want to do we want to provide that,” said Solid Waste Department Director Abraham Chaparro.

Workers have been mapping the whole city. Currently, drivers use their routes by memory. The new system will establish routes that are the most efficient.

Route Supervisor Jason Flores says this will keep everything flowing smoothly. “Right now the routes are basically solely off of the driver’s memory alone, the driver has to memorize the route, he has to sit there for two weeks at a time to memorize the routes. So we are taking from their memory and we are digitizing it and putting it on tablets for the drivers,” Flores said.

The GPS systems go further than the roads. After the trucks have finished the route a compactor is what meets the trash and is connected to a GPS signal that lets the crew know what the elevation is. The GPS system will track all the vehicles to make sure they are going where they are supposed to. They will be used to determine whether certain parts of the landfill cell need to be filled or leveled off.

It will also cut down on training for new drivers. Instead of trying to memorize routes they simply have to know how to use the app. The city got the idea from the City of Clovis and realized they could use something similar to improve how the department runs. They feel like it’s not going to help them but the citizens as well.

“We care about the community. We want to be there for the community; we want to provide the best possible service we can,” Chaparro said.

The city is using the new systems to help increase the life of the landfill. They have sensors to monitor fill rates. Construction of the new cell at the landfill will be finished at the end of October.