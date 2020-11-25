Roswell’s recycling program may return after reaching agreement with third party company

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell will once again have a full recycling program. City council just needs to sign off on the agreement but many residents may not be taking advantage of the new program.

The city needed to reduce what recyclables they would accept earlier this year because of regulations and changing prices in China. They have been looking for a third-party company to take over the recycling program and the city has reached an agreement with J&A Recycling to do just that. It will need final approval from the city council during the upcoming meeting on Dec. 10.

“Right now, Roswell has the big bins out in some of the parking lots throughout town, those will essentially go away,” said Roswell city manager Joe Neeb.

Neeb said the new company will do house to house collections. Residents won’t see any increase in your bills because you have to opt-in for the recycling program. If you want to do it, the expense is a monthly fee of about $25.

“As long as it’s optional and the households can choose to opt in or opt out,” said homeowner David H. Heckman.

Residents say they’re sad they will not have the regular option to drop off goods in the bins but most said they do not have a problem with it, as long as they are not charged for the service if they do not want it.

“I think the challenge that we have had is that the cost of getting the product to where it needs to go to be recycled has become more problematic with us, and so allowing this to kind of reset our recycling efforts, I think will be beneficial for the city as well as the community surrounding us,” said Neeb.

The city said they want to hear from the public about the agreement and invites them to attend the meeting on Dec. 10. They also want to hear how many people might opt-in for the service.

