Roswell’s Eastern New Mexico University campus votes to allow armed security

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- There will soon be more armed officers on a New Mexico community college campus.

The Roswell Daily Record is reporting that Eastern New Mexico University Roswell Community College Board approved a resolution allowing some of the campus security to carry firearms. It’s part of a proposal allowing officers to carry another tool to enhance security.

The head of campus security at the college says those who do not want to carry firearms can receive training on how to use nonlethal devices.