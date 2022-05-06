ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A zoo in Roswell is set to open a brand new exhibit. The Spring River Zoo’s new Butterfly Garden is making its public debut on Saturday.

The garden will allow guests to learn about butterfly life stages and what plants they can grow to attract them. The exhibit is repurposed from an old aviary that had been empty for years.

The Butterfly Garden is open daily during the zoo’s regular hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A special

ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday evening (May 5) for zoo members, volunteers, and sponsors, donors to the project, and city representatives. Admission will be free for Roswell residents on Saturday.