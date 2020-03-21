Roswell zoo to offer online presentations

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Spring River Zoo in Roswell is closed right now because of the coronavirus but it doesn’t mean zoo-goers have to miss out on seeing some of their favorite animals.
Starting Monday, the zoo will offer Facebook Live presentations on its page. The first presentation will be at 10 a.m. and will feature a talk on potbellied pigs. It will wrap up April 7 with a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo’s reptile building.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State, county ordered closures issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help people in need during coronavirus outbreak
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico