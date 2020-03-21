Roswell zoo to offer online presentations

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Spring River Zoo in Roswell is closed right now because of the coronavirus but it doesn’t mean zoo-goers have to miss out on seeing some of their favorite animals.

Starting Monday, the zoo will offer Facebook Live presentations on its page. The first presentation will be at 10 a.m. and will feature a talk on potbellied pigs. It will wrap up April 7 with a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo’s reptile building.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞