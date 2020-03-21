Roswell zoo to offer online presentations

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Spring River Zoo in Roswell is closed right now because of the coronavirus but it doesn’t mean zoo-goers have to miss out on seeing some of their favorite animals.

Starting Monday, the zoo will offer Facebook Live presentations on its page. The first presentation will be at 10 a.m. and will feature a talk on potbellied pigs. It will wrap up April 7 with a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo’s reptile building.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources