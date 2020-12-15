Roswell zoo to begin charging visitors in 2021

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell city councilors voted Thursday night to begin charging fees at the Spring River Zoo. Starting January 1, guests will pay between $2 to $10 depending on age and group size. According to the Roswell Daily Record, fees will be as follows:

Adults 16 and older: $5 for Roswell residents, $10 for non-residents.

Children age 4 to 15: $2.50 for residents, $3.50 for non-residents.

Students 16 and older, adults 60 and older, active military and veterans: $3.

Groups of 10 or more: $3 per person.

School-age groups including chaperones with reservations: $2 per person.

They also report free admission will be offered on July 31, the anniversary of the zoo’s opening at its present location, which will be Spring River Zoo Day. The Spring River Zoo has been closed since March under the initial public health order announced by New Mexico officials in response to the coronavirus pandemic. A reopening date has yet to be released, but the zoo is still taking reservations for private group tours.

Related Content