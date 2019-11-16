Roswell zoo set to break ground on new exhibit

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Spring River Park and Zoo in Roswell, which has come under fire in recent years, is about to break ground on a new cat exhibit.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. PETA publicly criticized the zoo for its mountain lion and bear exhibit, urging the city to send the animals somewhere they would have more space to roam.

The USDA also cited the zoo for failing to meet minimal federal standards for their animals. KRQE News 13 reached out to the city for details on the new exhibit but did not hear back.