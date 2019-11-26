Roswell zoo breaks ground on new enclosure for big cats

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Zoo is making some big changes. Among them, creating a brand new big cat exhibit after receiving backlash from PETA over the conditions of the animals.

It’s finally happening. Almost three years after the complaints started surfacing over the mountain lion exhibit at Roswell’s Spring River Zoo, the groundbreaking for a new home for big cats.

The question now is, what will live there? The zoo could land a jaguar or move their mountain lion to the new exhibit. Either way, the 5,000 square foot enclosure will allow visitors to get closer than ever before.

“I mean, from a distance an animal doesn’t look that big, or even on TV they don’t look that big, but when you get closer to them and get to see them at a different angle, and learn differently from them, I think it teaches people a little bit better,” said a Spring River zookeeper.

Whichever big cats end up living here, they’ll have more room to roam with water features and grass. A big step from the mountain lion’s current concrete den.

It was in early 2017 when PETA sent a complaint to the USDA featuring a pic of an obese mountain lion. The group claimed the cats were poorly cared for and called for an investigation. PETA offered to help pay for a new exhibit, with strings attached. The city declined PETA’s offer.

“So we have $208,000 in donations. The city council approved $200,000 and between those two amounts, that’s what’s going to build this,” said Jim Burress, city parks manager.