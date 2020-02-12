Roswell woman finally gets new kidney after a decade of waiting for a transplant

Venus Lujan of Roswell has finally received a kidney after waiting more than a decade. She will spend the next six weeks in Phoenix at the Mayo Clinic. (Courtesy: Lujan family)

PHOENIX, A.Z. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman who spent more than a decade waiting for an organ transplant has finally received a kidney. Venus Lujan has been battling kidney failure and spent years on dialysis.

KRQE first shared her story last month when she made it onto the National Organ Transplant waiting list last month after waiting more than a decade. She had received two prior kidney transplants from family members and no longer had a biological match.

Just this week, Lujan got the call there was a kidney waiting for her in Phoenix. She was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic and underwent a kidney transplant surgery on Monday and is expected to be released Wednesday.

Lujan will have to stay in the Phoenix area for another 6-8 weeks for doctors to monitor her progress. Her family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses during this time.

Lujan’s family says she is a huge Los Angeles Dodgers fan and the entire Dodgers community has been very supportive during her search for a kidney, and now, recovery.

