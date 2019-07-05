Roswell woman dead following house explosion

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews spent the day on the scene of a fiery house explosion in Roswell that killed one woman. Initial reports suggest it was some sort of a gas leak.

Investigators trying to figure out what caused a deadly home explosion on Atkins Avenue, just north of Roswell. The Roswell Fire Department says when the call came in Wednesday morning, their first priority was to find the woman who was inside.

The out-of control fire burned for most of the day and caused the metal roof to collapse. Crews were not able to save the woman that was inside the home. Officials have not identified her, but neighors say she was and indepenedent elderly woman just shy of her 85th birthday.

The New Mexico Gas Company is part of the investigation and they say after removing a meter, they discovered a gas leak. “Our crews went in to excavate that area and were able to make repairs on the gas line,” said Tim Korte, a spokesman for New Mexico Gas Company.

The fire is still under investigation at this time.