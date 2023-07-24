ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department has arrested 40-year-old Monica Ortiz. She is accused in the stabbing to death her girlfriend, 33-year-old Patricia Molinar-Franco.

Police say Ortiz contacted an off-duty RPD officer around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, and told the officer she had killed someone and gave the address where Molinar-Franco was at. Police responded to the 900 block of South Wyoming Ave. and found the victim dead from multiple stab wounds inside a home that the couple shared.

According to police, Ortiz and Molinar-Franco were at a party when they started arguing about Ortiz wanting to buy drugs. Police say Ortiz left the party and Molinar-Franco left separately later in the night. They say the two began arguing again when they returned home. Police say they believe Ortiz stabbed Molinar-Franco while she was in the bedroom. She is also accused of taking Molinar-Franco’s smart watch while armed with the knife. Ortiz is charged with murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence.