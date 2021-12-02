Roswell Walmart locked down during search for shooting suspect

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell Walmart was placed on lockdown Thursday night after reports a shooting suspect may have gone inside the store. The Chaves County sheriff says it started with a chase nearby on West Pine Lodge Road with people in two cars shooting at each other.

Deputies and Roswell Police shut down the Walmart to conduct a search but they say there was never an active shooter inside. “It has nothing to do with Walmart other than a report. Other than that, one of the individuals that was in the car may have entered Walmart,” said Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington.

One person was shot and wounded during the initial chase. Two people were arrested. It’s not clear whether either of them was ever inside the store.

