ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Roswell made their voices heard today, overwhelmingly rejecting money for a new public safety complex.

The city held Municipal elections, asking for a $35 million plan to build a new home for the police, and fire dep[artments as well as dispatch. 4,400 voted no, just over one thousand were in favor.

A number of voters have concerns about where the money is going. The city also held elections for municipal judges and five city council seats.