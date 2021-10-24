Roswell “UFO” water tank makes it into international calendar

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell’s UFO water tower design will soon be gaining recognition in a calendar. The city’s bright green and white tank featuring a UFO placed 9th out of 300 entries in an international “Tank of the Year” contest.

That means the city’s design will be featured in the 2022 water tank calendar published by protective coating manufacturer Tnemec. Las Cruces, Red River, and Clovis’s water tower designs also entered the contest but did not place this year.