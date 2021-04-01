Roswell UFO Festival to make its return in July

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell is preparing for the return of the UFO Festival. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the event and it’s scheduled for July 2, 3, and 4.

“People are looking to get out and have fun in a safe, family-friendly environment,” said City of Roswell Tourism Manager Stephanie Mervine in a press release. “Our attendees will enjoy three days of UFO-themed activities geared for kids, teens, and adults, as well as live music.”

Organizers say it will be among the first destination festivals in the country to happen in person since the pandemic began and they are expecting a record turnout. Spaces for RVs and campers will also be set up.

The Roswell UFO Festival’s Facebook page is now featuring a four-part series in anticipation of the event. For additional on the 2021 UFO Festival, visit ufofestival.com.