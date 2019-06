ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – You can look like an alien, and hang out with some too.

In honor of the annual UFO Festival in Roswell, the city created some interstellar Snapchat filters, but they’re only available for a limited time.

To become an alien, just scan the QR code on the festival’s website; to get the other filter, you’ll have to be at the event.

The event takes place July 5-7.