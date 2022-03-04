ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell is offering residents a free way to dump large items. The city’s solid waste department is hosting four March Out the Trash events this month, with the first at the Wool Bowl on March 12, beginning at 7:00 a.m.

The department will accept electronics like computer monitors, TVs, VCRs, and radios as well as large household items. they will not accept things like tires, construction materials, and batteries.